Mortgages Bloomberg: Nordea offers a 20-year zero-interest mortgage in Denmark

Other Danish banks also offer long zero-interest loans.

Financial group Nordea’s customers will be able to get a 20-year mortgage with a fixed zero interest rate in Denmark from Tuesday, according to the news agency Bloomberg.

At least two other banking conglomerates have said they plan to offer a similar mortgage, Bloomberg says.

Totalkredit, a subsidiary of Denmark’s largest mortgage lender Nykredit Realkredit A / S, has announced that it will offer a 20-year fixed zero-interest loan.

Jyske Bank has also said the same, and Danske Bank has signaled that it may follow suit, Bloomberg says.

Koron on top comes the bank margin.

If the interest rate is negative, the bank can cover both the margin over zero and the difference between zero and the loan with a negative interest rate.