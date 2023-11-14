Mortgage | The popularity of the three-month Euribor has risen rapidly, it can be reflected in housing costs in a surprising way

The three-month euribor has already risen close to the one-year euribor. In the short term, it could mean bad news for those who switched to short interest rates.

Three the one-month euribor has once again risen above 4 percent. The reference rate in question was quoted at 4.002 percent on Monday.

The interest rate is fast approaching one year’s Euribor. The one-year euribor was parked at 4.04 percent on Monday. The six-month Euribor surpassed the one-year Euribor at the end of October. On Monday, it was 4.085 percent.

Now the first decimal of the one-year, six-month and three-month Euribor is the same for the first time since January 2022.

Three The popularity of the one-month Euribor has grown considerably among those who have taken out new mortgages. As late as January 2022, mortgage contracts tied to it were concluded for only about 13 million euros, while at the end of September the amount had already risen to more than 315 million euros.

Relatively speaking, its popularity has grown even faster, as every third of the new mortgages signed in September was tied to the three-month Euribor. At the same time, the year’s Euribor share of new loans already fell below 50 percent. In January 2022, the three-month Euribor share of new loans was less than one percent, and the one-year Euribor share was over 92 percent.

Many who chose a short-term reference rate have probably chosen the rate in the belief that the rate will remain lower than the Euribor for the year. In the short term, however, it is possible that the interest rate will rise higher than the annual Euribor.

Now the market predicts that the annual Euribor will be around 3.2 percent a year from now. The market now estimates that the three-month Euribor will be slightly higher than the one-year Euribor a year from now. However, the difference is not significant in light of current pricing.

The last time the three-month Euribor was higher than the one-year Euribor was in March 2008. At the end of 2007 and the beginning of 2008, the three-month Euribor was higher than the one-year Euribor for long periods.

Home loans the Euribors used as reference rates have risen significantly since the beginning of 2022. Lately, the market has started to anticipate interest rates going down. For example, the European Central Bank (ECB) stopped raising its key interest rates at the end of October, as expected.

If interest rates turn downward, the short-term reference interest rate will be reflected in housing costs more quickly, as the interest rate is revised more often. If, on the other hand, interest rates rise, housing costs will also rise in a shorter cycle.

However, those waiting for interest rates to drop may have to wait a little longer, because, for example, the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde said on Friday that he did not the central bank lowers its key interest rates at least in the next couple of quarters.

Lagarde said at an event organized by the Financial Times that inflation in the euro area will slow down to the central bank target if key interest rates are kept at their current level “for long enough”.

Previously, among other things, a member of the ECB’s executive board Isabel Schnabel has warnedthat there may be further interest rate hikes ahead.

The ECB’s key policy rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ overnight deposit rate, is currently 4.0 percent. The interest rate has never been this high before.