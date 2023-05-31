Average interest rates on 30-year mortgages in the United States of America rose to the highest level since November last year. This is reported by the financial portal with reference to the Association of Mortgage Bankers. market watch on Wednesday, May 31st.

“Mortgage rates rose to their highest level since November. Currently, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.91%,” the association reports.

It is also noted that at the same time, applications for mortgages fell by 3.7% in the week ended May 26.

According to the association’s senior economist Michael Fratantoni, the demand for refinancing depends almost entirely on the level of rates, but the volume of purchases is limited by the insufficient supply of houses in the US real estate market.

Prior to this, on May 16, American investor Jim Rogers announced the inevitability of serious economic problems in the United States due to the growing public debt. He noted that American youth, who, in his opinion, will not have the same good life as before, will suffer the most because of the economic crisis in the future.

On May 14, representatives of American business expressed concern about a possible default in the country and the subsequent catastrophic consequences. Getting the situation out of control will lead to an increase in the cost of loans for housing, for buying cars, for starting a small business, even for the US government.

Earlier, in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that in 2024 the level of US public debt will rise to 125.8% of GDP, in 2025 – to 129.1% of GDP. By 2028, it can reach 136.2% of GDP. At the moment, the national debt of the United States is $31.4 trillion.