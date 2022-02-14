Mortgage loan Rising interest rates scare many mortgages, and banks have raised the price cap so drastically – so much peace of mind costs

The prices of interest rate caps have risen due to the movements in the Euribor interest rate. In addition to banks’ own hedging instruments, savings or investments can be used to prepare for rising interest rates.

General The fluctuations in the mortgage rate, or Euribor, have led many to consider the future of their mortgages.

The most common reference rate for Finnish mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, fluctuated more than a week ago, the sharpest increase since March 2020.