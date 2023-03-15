How to request a loan with a bad history in the Credit Bureau?

What suits you best? An Infonavit mortgage loan or a bank loan?

People who have already decided to start building their own assets are very clear that this will represent an expense for a long time, something for which they will also need to do very careful planning.

For this, and in search of taking care of your own economy, It is necessary to analyze which credit is best for youin addition to seeing how you are going to acquire it without affecting your personal finances.

If you are one of the people who has already made this decision, pay attention to the following information that may be very helpful.

What are mortgage loans?

It is a medium or long-term loan, since it can go from 5 years to 30. They are granted by financial institutions, be they banks, Infonavit, Fovissste or a Multiple Purpose Financial Company.

When requesting it, keep in mind that all loans generate interest, whether fixed or variable, which you will have to pay monthly.

Before requesting it, the recommendation is to make a deal only with companies registered with the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco), National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Confusef) or with the National Banking and Securities Commission ( CNBV), who offer you legal support.

If you have already decided on one, it is your turn to review the following aspects in detail, while paying attention to the so-called “small print”:

Contract

Commission

Interest rate

insurance

repayment rate

Capital advance payment commission

Total Annual Cost

Payment flexibility

Some other considerations would be the flexibility they have with the people who are in the Credit Bureau, if you must verify income, if you are a foreigner or reside outside of Mexico and have approval despite having little credit history.

Added to all these aspects, and in accordance with the recommendations of Yave, a mortgage technology company, you will have to add the extra payments that this type of credit brings with it.

Many of the financial institutions lend you up to 90% of the value of the property, but the other 10% will have to be covered in a single payment under the concept of “down payment”.

The appraisal is another key point, since an appraisal expert has to review the conditions of the home, such as age, physical characteristics, services, location, among other factors, to know how much the property is worth and thereby approve the credit.

Notary and deed expenses, since notary expenses, acquisition taxes and registration rights must be paid, something that can be 7% of the value of the property, for properties in Mexico City.

“With this basic guide you can have an overview to take the first steps when applying for financing, planning your finances and starting with a savings plan,” says Yave.