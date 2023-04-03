Mortgage interest rates | The drastic fluctuation of the annual Euribor in March was an “exaggeration”

The fluctuation of interest rates seems to have calmed down, but the one-year Euribor rate is not expected to decrease for some time.

in Finland the March fluctuation of the most common reference interest rate for mortgages looks like an exaggeration, OP Group’s senior market economist estimates Jari Hännikäinen.

The one-year euribor rose slightly on Monday, i.e. to 3.651% from 3.622% on Friday. On Monday, the six-month euribor was at 3.335 percent and the three-month interest at 3.053 percent. As interest rates rise, the popularity of shorter interest rates as reference interest rates for mortgages has also grown rapidly.

In particular, the one-year interest rate saw drastic swings in March. Even at the beginning of the month, it was expected that the interest rate would rise to more than four percent. Right after that, the uncertainty of the banking industry that started in the United States caused the interest rate to collapse to a low of 3.32 percent.

Of course, it is still significantly more compared to a year ago, when interest rates were still in the red.

Hännikäinen says in his tweet that these March “bottom levels look more and more clearly an exaggeration when forcing the inflation picture [Euroopan keskuspankin] to further increases by the ECB”.

Hännikäinen does not see the interest rate rising to four percent in the near future. According to the forecast he published, the annual Euribor is expected to remain roughly at its current level this year.

On the other hand, the figure shows how market pricing has failed in its predictions as interest rates continuously rise.

On Friday was announced the latest data on inflation in the euro area i.e. from rising consumer prices. Due to the rise in prices, the ECB has started to raise its key interest rates, which has also caused market interest rates to rise sharply.

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union, core inflation accelerated to an all-time high in March, i.e. 5.7 percent. Total inflation slowed to 6.9 percent, compared to 8.5 percent in February.

Nordea’s chief economist Jan von Gerich commented at the time that in light of the recent core inflation figures, there is still room for growth in the Euribor for the year. He described the interest rate drop seen earlier in March as a “mini collapse”.

A year A mortgage linked to Euribor means that the loan interest rate is revised once a year. With the six-month Euribor, the interest rate changes every six months.

For this reason, the fluctuation of the reference interest rate is important for the installments of annuity loans. In an annuity loan, a change in the interest rate changes the monthly installment, but the loan period remains the same.

HS’s calculator tells how rising interest rates affect the monthly loan installment in an annuity loan. The total mortgage interest rate consists of the personal margin and the reference interest rate.