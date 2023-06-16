Mortgage interest rates | Interest rates on loans for the majority of mortgage borrowers will rise sharply by the end of the year

European The central bank (EKP) raised the commercial banks’ deposit rate to 3.50 percent on Thursday, in line with expectations – the highest level in more than two decades.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said at a press conference that the continuation of interest rate hikes in July is very likely.

According to market expectations, it would be an increase of 0.25 percentage points again.

The market also speculated that the ECB could still raise interest rates at the September meeting. Then the commercial banks’ reference rate would already be around four percent.

Multi as far as the mortgage debtor is concerned, the current interest rate already means a significant increase in interest and interest costs from the current level.

The most common reference interest rate for mortgages is the 12-month Euribor, which already rose to over four percent on Friday.

“It’s only been three months at this level,” Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich resemble.

“A year ago, we were still at one percent, which means that well over half of mortgage debtors still have interest rates that are clearly lower than the current level.”

Fair expect the interest rate to gradually decrease so that at the turn of the year the 12-month euribor would be 3.8 percent.

The 12-month euribor aims to predict the price of borrowed money for the next 12 months. That is why it is lower than the prevailing interest rate at the time of interest rate drop expectations.

According to interest rate market expectations, the interest rate would fall to 3.5 percent in mid-2024, and to three percent in 2025.

“In 2026, we would be at 2.80 percent,” Nordea’s chief analyst von Gerich says about the current market pricing of interest rates.

According to Von Gerich, whether the peak of the Euribor for the year remains at 3.75% or 4%, in the end, it does not make a dramatic difference to the homeowners.

A more significant change for mortgage debtors was that interest rates quickly rose from zero to around four percent.

“What’s more important is whether interest rates stay at that level for a year or a year and a half, or if we go towards five percent.”

12 months The prevailing interest rate of Euribor-linked loans is revised once a year according to the contract date.

On top of the interest, there is an interest margin charged by the bank.

About one third of mortgage borrowers have taken out interest rate protection, so not all mortgage borrowers are affected by high interest rates.

Interest rate hikes the aim is to curb inflation, which has recently fallen but is not yet close to the ECB’s medium-term target of two percent.

Based on the latest quarterly economic forecast, inflation in the euro area will slowly slow down to 2.2 percent in 2025.

“ “People got used to paying only the bank’s margin as interest for a long time. Now that the interest rate has almost increased tenfold, I can feel it.”

Von Gerich draws attention to the fact that, for example, the interest rate offered to investors on German ten-year bonds has only recently offered a real interest rate.

The real interest rate means that the future interest income is higher than the forward-looking inflation expectation. It is the return that the investor is left with when the effect of inflation is taken into account.

Assessed by real interest rates, the central banks’ interest rate increases have therefore been quite small.

“Therefore, one cannot be sure that these interest rates are sufficient. Four is not necessarily the highest level,” warns von Gerich.

Von Gerich’s think that the current pricing of shares in the stock market is based on a “rather rosy picture”, where negative options for the future have not been priced into the shares:

“Let’s think that there won’t be a big recession, inflation will come down by itself and soon we will be able to lower interest rates again.”

S-bank chief strategist Lippo Suominen says that the rise in reference interest rates in recent days is a continuation and that an interest rate above four percent is nothing more than “nice symbolism”.

“The essential difference is that, while a year ago the interest rate was one percent, now it is four percent.”

In Suominen’s opinion, the good thing is that there has been so much talk about the rise in interest rates that people have already prepared for it mentally, and of course by accumulating buffer savings.

“But it feels like it.”

Finnish reminds that the ECB’s interest rate hikes affect the economy only after a delay of 6–12 months. The effects of interest rate increases will therefore only be seen after a long time.

“Therefore, the effects of the ECB’s first interest rate hike will not be fully felt until this summer, the latest one will only be felt in reality in the Finnish economy until next spring.”

Central banks are raising interest rates because the economy is doing too well and it is overheating, says Suominen.

On the other hand, interest is calculated when there are problems in the economy.

“I would rather see it go so well that interest rates are raised.”

Finnish however, according to the assessment, the debt burdens of states, companies and citizens are so large that the central banks will have to lower interest rates in the next few years in order to overcome the debts and to make more and more investments worthwhile even with debt money.

Central banks are talking loudly about possible interest rate hikes in order to control consumption and the overheating of the economy, Suominen explains.

“But the gang is unbelievable. Stock prices are at new highs in many European countries, only the housing market is a bit sluggish.”

Stocks on Friday, prices were at their best weekly rate of increase in two months.

The MSCI World index, which tracks global stock prices, rose three percent during the week, the most since the end of March, news agency Bloomberg news.

