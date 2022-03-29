According to a measurement by De Hypotheekshop, mortgage interest has risen from an average of 1.42 percent to 2.38 percent since October. “With the increases that will come this week, the interest rate has risen more than 1 percentage point,” says Martin Hagedoorn of De Hypotheekshop. “Every week, lenders raise interest rates with firm steps and that will continue for a while. We didn’t expect this so soon. It has everything to do with the war in Ukraine and high inflation in Europe.”