In Russia, from April 1, 2021, the recommendation of the Central Bank, introduced as a measure to support mortgage holders during the coronavirus pandemic, will no longer be valid – we are talking about a request not to foreclose on mortgaged apartments if they are the only housing of the debtor. About it RIA News said Stanislav Danilov, partner of the Pen & Paper Bar Association.

The expert noted that also from April it will no longer be possible to take a mortgage vacation due to coronavirus disease or a significant loss of income. “All these measures are canceled from April 1 – persons who did not have time to submit and receive restructuring before this moment can no longer apply for it,” Danilov stressed.

Thus, mortgage holders will again be deprived of their only housing. “All these people who have recovered from illness or those whose incomes have fallen will have to pay on their loans in the same amount that was before they applied to the bank for a deferral. This is the problem, ”added the specialist.

He pointed out that there is some progress in the fight against coronavirus, but the incomes of citizens have not recovered to the “dock” level. Many will not be able to fulfill their debt obligations in full without prejudice to their families, therefore, measures are needed that will prevent credit collapse, the expert concluded.

Earlier it was reported that at the beginning of 2021 the share of negative decisions on applications filed by potential mortgage holders in a number of Russian banks reached 40 percent. According to experts, lenders are increasingly evaluating borrowers with unsecured loans.

