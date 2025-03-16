BBVA Research, the Bank’s Study Service, estimates that the decrease in interest rates, which began in June last year, will cause the mortgage fees of variable type loans to be reduced in Spain in an average of 1,200 euros per year For the third quarter of this year compared to the same period of two years ago, When the Central Bank stopped the climbs.

The ECB stopped the rhythm of uploads in October 2023 and undertook the first decline in June 2024. Since then, six cuts of the official types and the ease of deposit are accumulated already at 2.5%. This is reflected in variable type mortgages that are reviewed with the Euribor, which In February it fell to 2,407% to 12 months.

BBVA estimates that these loans will be reduced on average at 1,200 euros a year for the third quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2023, when the pause was produced. The bank makes calculations for autonomous communities and savings ranges from 600 euros in which Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha are located and the 2,000 euros in the Community of Madrid and those that are approaching the Balearic Islands.

The waiting study service accelerates the residential demand with the fall in interest rates and the reduction of the cost of mortgages improves housing accessibility in 2.3 percentage points of the average salary income of households, so that the effort for the payment of the first mortgage quota is below 30% of the salary.

From BBVA they begin to see “Sustained recovery signs” of the housing sector. The investment in residential construction they estimate could increase 1.4% in 2024 to 5.5% in 2025 and 6.6% in 2026. These are better data compared to the last ones they offered in December, two more tenths for this year and four more tenths for the next. It emphasizes that the number of new housing visas has gone from a monthly average of 9,125 in 2023 to 10,645 in 2024. This points to an increase in 12.3% execution homes in 2025.

However, the study service warns that this impulse “It will be insufficient to meet demand”it is estimated that between 2021 and 2026 the difference between the number of houses created and the built housing will reach one million units.