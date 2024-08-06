NBKI: The share of mortgage holders aged 40 to 60 has increased in Russia

Among Russians who took out mortgage loans, the share of citizens aged 40 to 60 has increased. This was reported by National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBKI).

If we compare the first and second quarters of 2024, the share of citizens aged 40 to 50 increased by 1.2 percentage points and amounted to almost 26 percent. As for Russians aged 50 to 60, their share increased by one percentage point and reached 10 percent.

As for the youngest and oldest citizens of Russia, their shares in the structure of mortgage issuance have decreased. For Russians under 30, the decrease was 1.2 percentage points – to 20 percent. For people from 30 to 40 years old – by 0.7 percentage points, to 41.8 percent. Russians over 60 years old reduced their share by 0.3 percentage points, to 2.2 percent.

According to the NBKI Marketing Director Alexey Volkov, the observed “maturation” of mortgage borrowers is a consequence of banks’ reduced appetite for risk. Meanwhile, young people are considered less reliable debtors with unstable incomes.

After the relaunch of Family Mortgage, Russians lost interest in the program. In July, the number of applications fell by 22 percent compared to the first month of summer.

Experts explained what happened by the fact that many of those who wanted to get a “Family Mortgage” took out this loan before the new rules were established, since it was unknown whether this program would be extended.