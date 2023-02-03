Mortgage | A fair daily bill in interest – this is how the change affects your housing expenses

The one-year euribor fell to below 3.4 percent on Friday. One-year Euribor is Finland’s most popular mortgage reference rate.

Interest rates mortgage debtors waiting for the review date received some reassuring news on Friday. On Friday, the one-year euribor was again below 3.4 percent.

Finland’s most popular mortgage reference rate was quoted at 3.374 percent on Friday. The interest rate decreased by 0.072 percentage points from Thursday. Shorter market interest rates also fell on Friday from Thursday.

The daily drop in Euribor for the year is large. During the history of the Euribor dating back to the beginning of 1999, the annual Euribor has fallen between two days by more than this only 40 times.

Nordic chief strategist Jan von Gerich characterized the decline with the words “roima drop”.

“The move is a good reminder that expectations about the future have more of an impact than the central bank’s individual interest rate changes. The ECB raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point yesterday,” von Gerich wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points. The increase in interest rates was the same as in December.

In October and September, the ECB resorted to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points.

The ECB announced on Thursday that it intends to continue the significant tightening of monetary policy at least in March in order to bring exceptionally fast inflation under control. The central bank is especially worried about the bottom

The central bank is particularly concerned about core inflation, which has removed the effect of energy and food on consumer prices. The rise in consumer prices has calmed down from the worst inflation peak in the euro area.

As recently as October, annual inflation in the euro area was 10.6 percent, in January it was only 8.5 percent. Core inflation, on the other hand, has only accelerated. In October, prices adjusted for energy and food had risen by 5 percent year-on-year, in January it was already 5.2 percent.

Von Gerich already wrote on Twitter on Thursday that the ECB’s message caused the collapse of interest rate expectations.

“The peak of the 12-month Euribor is now priced at hand, and from now on there would be a decrease. In a week or a month, the pricing may look different again.”

The reference interest rates for mortgages have now risen almost continuously until the beginning of 2022. For example, the one-year euribor has risen by almost 4 percentage points since the beginning of 2022.

If the market’s current assessment of the interest rate trend were to come true, the one-year Euribor would soon turn to a decline and would already be closer to 2 percent in a year’s time. However, interest rates have fluctuated so wildly over the past year or so that market pricing should be treated with caution.