Morten Meldal (Copenhagen, Denmark, 69 years old) is one of the inventors of a new kind of chemistry, the click. The idea arises from an overwhelming fact. The number of simple chemical compounds that could be converted into a new drug is 10 raised to 62, that is: 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. They are about 100 times more than stars in the entire universe. Among them may be the cure for Alzheimer’s and many other diseases.

For nature, with its time scales of billions of years, generating all these compounds is not a problem; but for humans, producing and studying them seems an unattainable challenge.

In the year 2000, the American chemist Barry Sharpless published a scientific manifesto that invited the search for a new simple and cheap chemistry; to use water as a base and to work at room temperature. He called it click chemistry, because it involved joining two molecules like you fasten the two ends of a car seat belt.

A year later, Meldal and Sharpless independently and almost simultaneously discovered the copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition; a convoluted name for a very simple reaction that joins two molecules to create a third with new properties. The process was a giant leap compared to the chemistry of the moment, because it worked almost 100% of the time and left no residue. It was the crown jewel of the new click chemistry. Around the same time, the American chemist Carolyn Bertozzi devised a way to bring these principles to biology and human cells, creating bioorthogonal chemistry. Suddenly, studying the entire universe of possible compounds was a little more doable.

In just 20 years, Meldal says, click chemistry has quietly taken the world by storm. At present, this type of reaction makes it possible to identify compounds on the surface of malignant cells and then send other molecules to bind to them and destroy them, an enormous promise for annihilating tumors with a poor prognosis. Bertozzi, Sharpless and Meldal won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year for their exceptional inventions.

Meldal, who was an amateur painter and now plays in a rock band with the guitars he makes himself, has visited Madrid to give a conference at the Ramón Areces Foundation. In this interview, the Nobel Prize winner explains how click chemistry can help improve medicines, energy and the sustainability of the planet; and he explains that chemistry is sometimes more art than science.

Ask. Why did you decide to pursue chemistry?

Answer. My father was a businessman and my mother a painter, the daughter of farmers. She was very interested in Scandinavian mythology and used dead animals in her paintings. I spent a lot of time at her grandparents’ farm. In the fields, the forests, the beaches. It was the best place to grow. I was wondering why nature can be so beautiful. How is everything so well done. Later I realized that chemistry can answer those questions; not only about nature on our planet, but throughout the universe.

Q. Does the chemistry you develop mimic nature?

R. Nature is very difficult to imitate. It is capable of adding many different functions to produce the reactions that allow us to live and keep all the cells of our body together. Thanks to click chemistry we can recreate some of those functions; put them together as if they were Lego pieces. This way we can create a single molecule that, for example, you can inject and be able to search for, transport and modify something without harming you. These days all the big chemistry companies have a click chemistry section. If you are a biologist, look at the catalog of reactions and look for the one you need.

Q. How many reactions are known?

R. There are about 50 basic pieces to start building with.

Q. What apps would you highlight?

R. There are many and in very diverse areas. Cancer is one of the most obvious. It can also help us overcome other chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. It is possible to detect a bacterium and kill it selectively, generating a new antibiotic without side effects. You can create new materials to produce electricity from light in photovoltaic panels.

Q. Are any of these applications a reality already?

R. Not yet. These new molecules take a long time to develop, especially in medicine, where they have to be tested in clinical trials. But there are at least 40 trials in patients with new drugs that use the click chemistry. Some of them against cancer.

Q. How do they work?

R. Normally you incorporate one of the click components into malignant cells, because these have different molecules than healthy cells. The other component carries a toxic substance. When they stick together, the cancer cell dies. Another way is to incorporate a radioligand that tags cancer cells and then kills them with radiation much more precisely, without harming healthy cells.

Q. What are you working on now?

R. We tried to create totally artificial proteins. Nature makes proteins using 20 different amino acids. We use other artificial amino acids, which gives us much more versatility to create molecules with the functions we want. Click reactions keep the structure solid. Our ultimate goal, in the distant future, is to make a new type of drug that mimics enzymes, highly versatile natural proteins. Most current drugs are inhibitors. You need a lot of doses because each drug molecule must stop a specific reaction, and that reaction happens many times in the body. We want a drug that is capable of cutting many reactions at the same time with a single molecule.

Q. You worked in programming. Now design new molecules. Artificial intelligence is very useful for that. Lately we have heard ominous messages from some of the main creators of this new technology. Do you think AI is that dangerous?

R. There are many types of artificial intelligence. You start with machine learning and you end up with a very sophisticated AI that can program itself and has a kind of conscience that makes its own survival prevail over everything else. This is the dangerous type of AI. These systems are being investigated mainly in the arms industry. Such a system must be able to make autonomous decisions in a war scenario. That doesn’t seem very safe to me. Humans can create technologies capable of creating enormous chaos. We have demonstrated it with nuclear weapons and with the environmental crisis.

Q. You are very concerned about the sustainability of the planet, about the increasing consumption of resources. Do you think that we will be able to overcome the phase of burning fossil fuels to obtain energy?

R. The transition to clean energy is going to be very fast. Hydrogen is going to be very important in five or ten years. There are two types of hydrogen, the green one and the one produced with fossil fuels. The process to produce the second type is very controlled, much more so than in combustion engines. I think in about 30 years we will no longer use fossil fuels.

Q. You promote teaching based on pleasure. What do you mean?

R. Learning must be a pleasure. Our young people have to be able to understand the world and the way to do it is to enter the microscopic world of molecules. Now it is possible thanks to the enormous ability to create precise animations that recreate chemistry at the molecular level. In my work visualization is essential. But even my seniors in college have a lot of trouble visualizing chemistry. I think this ability is more art than science. Imagine electrons jumping from one atom to another causing reactions. It is a visual understanding, just like in art. I am passionate about the fact that humans are able to see three dimensions in a two-dimensional picture and that should be the same in chemistry. I think this is as important as knowing how to read. Knowing chemistry helps you understand yourself better, but also politics, wars, even jobs, because many are based on chemistry.

A guitar and bass made by the Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry Morten Meldal. morten meldal

Q. You used to paint when you were young and you are still playing in a rock band. Can you tell me the history of your instruments?

R. About 30 years ago, in Denmark, I helped a man who owned a castle and a huge forest. I made him an excel table so he would know how to better manage felling and pruning. In exchange he gave me a huge oak tree that was cut into slats. All that wood ended up in my garage, so I started using it to make specially designed guitars and basses. At night, when my wife goes to sleep, I go down to the basement and play a little.

Q. He says it’s all chemistry. Are people who believe in god also believe in chemistry?

R. Everyone has the right to their own beliefs and no one has the right to impose theirs on others. In my case, as you get to know chemistry well, you realize that I don’t need a god or religion.

