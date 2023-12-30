A 'master' of ovals

Among the many personalities from the world of motorsport who were struck and saddened by thesudden passing of IndyCar legend Gil de Ferran there are those who were touched in a very personal way by what happened. The two-time Formula 1 world champion, Fernando Alonso, had a special bond with the Brazilian champion.

De Ferran had been one of the people who had followed Alonso's IndyCar adventure the most, and on three occasions he attempted to take part in the legendary Indy 500which the Brazilian – former star of Team Penske – had won in 2003.

I am at a loss for words. It's a very sad day. Thank you for the moments we shared, for wholeheartedly teaching me how to race on ovals, and for the countless memories we created together. We will miss you Gil ❤️. pic.twitter.com/8ztGEPFj4Y — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) December 30, 2023

The memory of Alonso

Alonso, McLaren's standard bearer at the time, was in the Spaniard's first 'assault' on the very American classic 'led' by de Ferran himselfwho had explained to him all the secrets of driving on ovals.

In that edition, Alonso spent several laps in the lead and came close to winning, only having to surrender to problems with the Honda engine which forced him to retire with 21 laps to go, while he was in the leading group. “I am speechless. It's a very sad day – wrote a heartbroken Alonso on Twitter/X – thank you for the moments we shared, for teaching me to race on ovals and for the countless memories we have experienced together. We will miss you Gil”.