Edoardo Mortara is among the main protagonists expected on the streets of Eur. The Italian-Swiss enjoys the support of the Capitoline public thanks to his Italian origins, a support amplified by the position currently occupied in the standings. In fact, Mortara arrives in Rome as leader of the Drivers’ World Championship, while the Venturi team commands the ranking reserved for teams. Edoardo thus confirms himself at the top of the category, after having already graduated as vice-champion last season.

Both Mortara and the Venturi team expressed great growth compared to Season 4, the season in which the Italian-Swiss driver’s adventure with the Monegasque team began. The Mercedes engine, whose powertrains currently represent the reference point on the grid, has undoubtedly contributed to a similar progression, but according to Edoardo, part of the credit is also attributable to the individual growth of both the team and the driver himself: “Growth, yes, for sure. We have grown together, both me as a driver and the team as a quality of work“Mortara told FormulaPassion.it. “We also have the opportunity to collaborate with Mercedes, who are giving us a truly competitive car, last year like this one. A collective growth therefore and we are certainly going towards the right path ”. Among the factors that contribute to Mortara’s permanence in the upper parts of the standings there is certainly the new qualifying format, which has helped to stabilize the dynamics of a championship that in 2021 was somewhat confusing. “The new qualifying format certainly gives more consistency, because the top five in the championship standings this year have the opportunity to be competitive in qualifying. Last year, however, it was not the case, because you found yourself in the first groups where the track was dirty and the conditions were not great. This year, on the other hand, you have the opportunity to always qualify up front despite being a protagonist of the championship “.

On the occasion of the Rome E-Prix, the collaboration was announced that will see ROKiT Venturi Racing bring the Maserati name back to racing starting next season. At the moment, however, there is still no official communication on the pair of pilots who will defend the insignia of the Trident, although a stay of the same Mortara cannot be excluded: “First of all I think it is a very positive thing for Formula E to have a manufacturer like Maserati in this championship. It is certainly a very prestigious brand. I am happy as a Formula E driver to be racing in a category where there are constructors like that. Then there was the announcement of the collaboration between Maserati and Venturi. I am very happy for the team, they will have the opportunity to work directly with them. As for me, being the pilot, we’ll seebut at the moment I’m not directly involved ”. A Mortara who therefore currently focuses on the present and on the Rome stage, experienced almost like a home race: “Being half Swiss and half Italian, this weekend is definitely special for me. The Munich stage will also be important for the team. But we have to be skilled in not putting further pressure on ourselves and in doing our best, as always ”.