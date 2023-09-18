The unexpected divorce

As in various categories that have already crossed the finish line of the 2023 season, Formula E is also in the midst of driver market operations for the world championship 2024, all while waiting for the first pre-season tests scheduled in Valencia at the end of October. Among the various news made official by the teams that are approaching the 10th edition of this competition, the one that caught fans off guard came directly from Maserati.

An era is ending

From the next championship, in fact, Edoardo Mortara will no longer be part of the team’s line-up. This concludes a parenthesis that began in 2017, when the current team was still known as Venturi. Over the course of six years, the Italian-Swiss driver collected a total of six victories, 13 podiums and two pole positions, graduating vice-world champion in the 2020-2021 season. A surprise announcement, given that Mortara, like his teammate Maximilian Günther, had been confirmed by the team’s top management for the next championship too, despite a performance last season that was below expectations.

‘Edo’s greeting

At present, we do not know the name of the driver who will replace the 36-year-old nor his future (the latest rumors speak of a possible arrival at ABT after the departure of Robin Frijns), who thus wanted to say goodbye to Maserati: “The last six years of my career have been a real journey, ed It was an honor to represent the team during this period – declared in the press release published by ‘Trident’ – since 2017 we have lived many experiences together, sometimes like a roller coaster and, learning from the difficult moments we have faced, we have grown to become a competitive team, capable of fighting for race victories and World Championships. I’m proud of the role I played in all of this. I want to take this opportunity to thank the team for the trust they have placed in me and for their support, and I wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Best wishes from the team

In turn, Maserati greeted its now former driver through the words of the Team Principal James Rossiter: “We would like to thank Edo for his efforts and successes over the past six seasons – commented – his experience, knowledge and expertise have been fundamental in our journey and in our growth as a team. On a personal level it has been a privilege to work with him, and we all wish him every success in the future.”. To these declarations were added those of Giovanni SgroHead of Maserati Corse: “Maserati would like to thank Edo for his contribution and continued commitment to the team throughout Season 9. His resilience helped the team achieve its goal. His resilience helped the team achieve positive results and contributed to the outcome of the ‘Trident’s first season in the all-electric series; he has also demonstrated his ability to bounce back from difficult times. He is a successful driver and for us it has been a pleasure and an honor for him to have been a standard-bearer of the ‘Trident’ around the world. We wish him the best for his racing career.”