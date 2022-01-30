The according to E-Prix of the season – as well as the second to compete a Diriyah – ended with the victory of the Swiss Edoardo Mortara, arrived on the top step of the podium after the insult suffered in qualifying. The pilot of the Venturi, who reached the final against Nyck De Vries, did not in fact conquer the pole position by just 5 thousandths of a second, thus ‘settling’ for starting from the front row. However, the music has totally changed in the race, thanks to a strategy in activating the attack mode that allowed the Swiss to leap to the top of the standings, even surpassing his teammate Lucas Di Grassi. At that point, with the Brazilian down to third position, the E-Prix practically ended following the Alexander Sims accident, with the entry of the Safety Car who ‘escorted’ the drivers in the last minutes to the checkered flag.

Thanks to this result, Mortara took his third career victory in Formula E, leaping at the same time at the top of the drivers’ standings. An emotion that the Venturi rider commented after the checkered flag: “What a day and what a weekend – he has declared – especially after my mistake in qualifying-1. A great result for me and for the team, and I’m very happy with both my win and Lucas’ third place. It was a very strategic and difficult race for the nervous holding, since I didn’t have a lot of energy. As a result, I tried to save the battery as much as possible despite the attacks of the pursuers. I tried to stay calm and it worked. Basically I had to manage the gap between me and those behind me, as Lucas and Frijns were faster than me on the straight. It was certainly an eventful race, but in the end I am happy to be able to win it. It’s great to be leading the championship – he added – but it is also true that it is only the second race out of 16 rounds, so it is still too early. However, I am happy that Lucas and I have scored important points for the team; it was essential to start the season well, especially with the new rules. Now we will see how it goes to Mexico City ”.

A more than positive result also for the second Venturi driver, Lucas Di Grassi; thanks to the Brazilian’s 3rd place, the Monegasque team is also at the top of the world team rankings after two E-Prix: “I stayed in fourth position until attack mode – has explained – managing then to pass to the command. However, I could have two minutes less extra power than Edoardo, and in fact I let it pass with the aim of conserving energy. Shortly before the Safety Car entered, I was attacked by Frijns, and at the same moment I saw Edo hit the wall, however twice. In a way, we were also a little lucky, but it was an interesting race. This result is the result of a great effort by the whole team, and I wanted to thank all the boys. Coming from another team, I need to get used to the interventions made to the car. This E-Prix has shown our entire level of competitiveness. This year it will be necessary to score points at every race, thanks to the new qualifying format. We started off on the right foot, and I remain confident for Mexico ”.