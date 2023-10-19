Test with two ‘extra-Lamborghini’ drivers

Preparations continue to take place at home Lamborghinis for the next championship season WEC and IMSAin which the team Iron Lynx will lead to its absolute debut SC63 LMDh. Specifically, the team has carried out some training sessions in recent days test on the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera(while others will take place in North America in order to regularly take part in the US series) where two drivers who are not officially part of the team also took to the track: the Italian-Swiss Edoardo Mortara on the one hand and the Como area Matteo Cairoli.

The Iron Lynx team at the moment

Both got to work in Andalusia completing several tours, but a question mark remains over their presence. At present, as reported also by sources such as autosport.comthey I’m not under contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer ready to participate with the two prototypes of the ‘Bull’ with those already announced Daniil Kvyat, Mirko Bortolotti, Romain Grosjean and Andrea Caldarellithe latter making their debut in Spain.

Mortara’s career

However, it is also true that theThe team will have to rely on two other drivers to complete its training. The fact remains that Mortara already has his own pre-established plans for 2024, the season in which he will continue his experience in Formula E. After six years spent at the wheel of the Venturi team, which later became Maserati, the Italian-Swiss is ready to embark on a new adventure with Mahindra. For a good part of his career, Mortara was involved in open-wheel categories, but there was no shortage of experiences of similar duration also in DTMin which he reached 2nd place in the 2016 championship with Audi.

Cairoli’s experiences

Different case for Cairoli, much more involved in the GT categories than in the single-seaters. His career is almost completely linked to the colors of Porschewith which it competes in the WEC since 2017 in the LMGTE Am class. Previously, the Como born in 1996 had become champion in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy in the 2014 season, and then triumphed in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2021 with the Porsche 911 GT3 R of the Manthey Racing team.