The Trident has made its choice. Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther will defend the colors of the Modena manufacturer in the Formula E world championship, with the Italian brand that will have its operational sports base in Monte Carlo, making use of the cooperation with the MSG Racing Team that has gained so many successes under the Venturi insignia. With the confirmation of Mortara, the team will be able to count on a solution of continuity, also making use of a young man like Maximilian Gunther, who will bring the experience accumulated with two other important manufacturers such as BMW and Nissan.

Mortara reaches its sixth season in Formula E, all experienced as a protagonist in the Monegasque team. Since his debut in 2017 with the first generation cars, the Italian-Swiss has matured six wins and thirteen podiums, graduating vice-world champion in season 7: “Since I joined the team in Season 4, this has become like a home for me “Mortara said. “I’m really happy to continue my journey with a talented and hard-working group of people in Season 9 and beyond. The last five seasons have been some of the best of my career and after taking six wins, thirteen podiums and a Vice World Champion title, I’m looking forward to building our success in Gen3 together. As an Italian-Swiss, to represent the Maserati brand in its return to motorsport internationally it will be a great honor for me. I’m looking forward to working with Max, who has already proven himself to be a very promising Formula E driver. As reigning vice-world champions, it is an excellent time to join the team and I am sure that we will form a strong team to face the championship together ”.

Maximilian Gunther will sit on the second Maserati, hoping to increase the tally of three wins he currently holds. “I am very proud to join the Maserati MSG Racing family alongside Edo, ahead of Season 9”the 25-year-old German made his debut. “I have great admiration for the team and for the results obtained in recent seasons: they have been difficult to beat and deserve their current title of vice-world champions. To be part of the Maserati brand’s return to racing, in partnership with MSG Racing, is a great honor for me and I’m really looking forward to building something extraordinary together. I first met Edo in 2016 and we share similar values ​​when it comes to racing: we are both particularly attentive to detail and success-oriented. We have always had an excellent relationship on and off the track, a relationship based on mutual respect. I believe we will be a formidable team and I know we will work hard to ensure maximum performance together with the team. I can’t wait to start this exciting journey ”.

The announcement of the drivers was commented by the Team Principal James Rossiter: “Season 9 marks an exciting new era for Formula E and I am delighted to extend our current relationship with Edo and to welcome Max to the team. Edo has been a cornerstone of our business since 2017 and, ahead of its sixth season, he is undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the starting grid. We are very happy to see him together with Max, a young man with exceptional talent, a promise with immense potential. With this pair we can count on a very strong driver lineup for the Gen3. This will allow us to give opponents a hard time. An exciting time awaits us ”. On the sidelines of the presentation conference he finally spoke Giovanni Tommaso Sgroat the head of Maserati Corse: “With Maserati’s return to racing, we are delighted to welcome Max and Edo to the Trident family for Season 9, in what promises to be an exciting and electrifying new era in Formula E. We are proud to be back in track, the place we belong to, driven by passion and innovative by nature. In the race for maximum performance, we will lead Maserati through the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world. Formula E is more than just a series of races, for us it is a competitive platform capable of bringing new technologies to accelerate the development of highly efficient electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our high-performance road cars. As the first Italian brand to join, we can’t wait to implement our fully electric Folgore strategy “concluded Sgro.