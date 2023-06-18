Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Medical workers use a mammogram to examine a woman’s breast for breast cancer. A study from England now shows that many women who are diagnosed at an early stage survive the disease. © Michael Hanschke/dpa

Millions of women worldwide develop breast cancer every year. A study from Great Britain with more than 500,000 patient data now raises new hope.

Frankfurt am Main – It is by far the most common cancer in women: breast cancer (mammary carcinoma). According to the Cancer Information Service, around 70,000 patients are diagnosed in Germany every year, and more than two million worldwide. Men fall ill less frequently in this country, around 700 people a year.

Even if breast cancer is not the most dangerous cancer in women, around 17,000 patients die from it in Germany every year. Early detection and treatment is therefore important. Particular Signs should not be ignored. Now, a study published in the journal awakens British Medical Journal was released, new hope.

Mortality risk from breast cancer is falling: more and more women are surviving

In a cohort study, researchers from the British universities of Oxford and Birmingham examined the mortality risk from breast cancer. For this purpose, the data of all women with early breast cancer registered in England were examined. 512,447 women were observed who were diagnosed for the first time between 1993 and 2015 and initially treated surgically. In particular, factors such as age, involvement of the lymph nodes and size and grade of the tumor played a role.

The results are encouraging: more and more women are surviving the disease. Since the 1990s, the risk of death within the first five years after diagnosis has fallen from 14.4 to 4.9 percent. The risk of death is highest in the first five years. In the period between 2010 and 2015, the five-year risk for the majority of women was even less than three percent, for around 20 percent of those affected the risk was 4.6 percent.

Breast cancer study raises new hope: Many can survive the disease

A lot has happened in breast cancer research over the decades. The study authors informed that the chances of survival for those affected had improved. This is partly due to more targeted therapy options. However, the researchers were not able to determine the exact causes of the decline in mortality.

Women who did not have primary surgery or who already had metastatic cancer were not included in the observational study, the research team pointed out. In addition, women who had already been treated before the operation were also not part of the study.

Nevertheless, the study shows that the majority of those affected can assume that they will survive the cancer in the long term in the early stages. “Our study is good news for the vast majority of women who are now diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer because their prognosis has improved so much,” the research report said. For a few, however, the risk remains “considerably” high, the researchers conceded. At this point, however, the results could help to identify women with a high risk of death. Particularly Alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer. But also some Food can increase the risk of cancer. (cheese)