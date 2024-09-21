Home World

From: Benjamin Bauer, Kilian Bäuml

An alarming forecast: By 2050, five million more men could die of cancer than today. The reasons are varied and partly preventable.

Munich – Many people hope to reduce their risk of cancer by adopting a healthy lifestyle and taking preventative measures. But experts are questioning the effectiveness of early cancer detection – a new study also offers little hope. Especially for men. An alarming forecast says that the number of men who will fall victim to cancer by 2050 will increase dramatically.

Cigarette smoke: Passive smoking exposes non-smokers to toxins. Smokers should keep in mind that the smoke from their balcony quickly reaches their neighbors. A place surrounded by trees or plants that absorb the smoke as best as possible is ideal. © John Williams/IMAGO

In the renowned journal Cancer was a study published that predicts a worrying 84 percent increase in cancer among men. In addition, the mortality rate is expected to increase by 93 percent. The researchers who conducted this study based their analysis on 2022 data from the Global Cancer Observatory and examined more than 30 different types of cancer in 138 countries.

Cancer risk in men: Study predicts alarming increase by 2050

Men over 65 and those living in countries with a medium or low development index are particularly affected by the rising mortality rate. “We know from studies from 2020 that the mortality rate of cancer patients worldwide is around 43 percent higher for men than for women,” explains the medical correspondent of CBS“And as it turns out, in 2050, about five million more men will die of cancer than today.”

In general, the WHO predicts more cancer cases in Germany. The researchers of the study suspect that the higher mortality rate among men is due to two main factors: Firstly, significantly more men smoke (32.6 percent worldwide in 2022) than women (6.5 percent). Secondly, men are less likely to participate in early detection programs. In addition, obesity and the aging and growth of the population also play a role in the increase.

However, new research findings may offer a new approach to early cancer detection. (BeBau/kiba)