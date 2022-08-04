Mazatlan. The Yugo estuary, Mazatlan became a fish graveyard that floated to the surface due to contamination.

In recent days, that body of salt water located in the Cerritos area lost the charm that attracted touriststo give off a fetid odor that kept passers-by away.

The mortality of various species of fish it could be because of the dirty water that overflowed from the sewers after recent rains.

This Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of fish were on the shore of the estuary, and no authority related to the protection of the environment and marine spaces had come to collect them, since it had already become a source of contamination.