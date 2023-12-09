Mortality | Finns died in November at a record pace – What explains the high death rate?

According to Statistics Finland, a record number of people died in November in Finland. The most likely reason for the increase in mortality is the currently raging wave of various infectious diseases.

THL’s research professor Mika Gissler estimates that the current boom in infectious diseases explains the high mortality rate of Finns in November.

Statistics Finland reported on Friday that in Finland a record number of people died in November. The number of deaths rose considerably high during weeks 45–47.

For example, in week 45, the number of dead crossed the 1,400 dead mark. The last time this limit was exceeded was in 2022 in week 3 and weeks 50–52.

The figures for November may increase even more from this in the coming weeks, when they become more precise with new data.

“During the past autumn, the coronavirus and other respiratory infections, such as the seasonal flu and RS virus, have been rampant in Finland. So there has been a wave of different infectious diseases going on, and that is the most likely reason for this increase in mortality in November,” says Gissler.

Gissler’s according to this point, it seems that people’s deaths are more caused by the corona virus than by other infectious diseases. The certainty of the matter will be obtained when the death certificates are completed.

“During the corona period, the number of flu deaths fell drastically due to the corona restrictions. They started rising only last year. This year, both corona and influenza are definitely behind the deaths.”

In a normal year, there can be hundreds of influenza deaths, Gissler points out.

“In this sense, an increase in influenza deaths would essentially mean a return to normal.”

Gissler considers it fairly certain that the mortality during November is weighted towards the oldest of the age groups.

According to him, mortality can also be considered natural to that extent, because the population in Finland is getting older all the time.

“The number of deaths is increasing because the population is getting older all the time and living longer. Especially for frail elderly people, getting an infectious disease can easily lead to death.”

This can also be seen roughly from Statistics Finland’s material. For example, the number of deaths in the 65–69 age group has remained below one hundred every week in weeks 45–47. On the other hand, the number of deaths in the 75-79 age group has been nearly 200 every week.

The number of deaths in the 85-89 age group has been well over 200 each week in weeks 45-47. Almost 350 people died in the over 90 age group in week 45 alone.

In the past In recent years, mortality has been at its highest in Finland around the turn of the year in December–January.

“During the Corona period, the death rate was highest in December and January. In 2018, the mortality rate was highest in March and in 2019 in January. Against this background, it is somehow exceptional that the number of dead has risen high in November,” says Gissler.