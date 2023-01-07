Mortal Shell has landed on Nintendo Switch a few days ago, and many wondered how Cold Symmetry’s soulslike runs on the Japanese hybrid console. Well, Digital Foundry answered this question with the usual video analysis.

Available from December 20, Mortal Shell on Nintendo Switch stands as an impressive conversion in some respects, although there are technical uncertainties related to the hardware of the console, which manages to manage experiences of this type only by going down to obvious compromises in terms of resolution, frame rate and effects.

In fact, there are several cuts made on the level of detail of the scenarios, on the textures and on the quality of the assets in general, while some effects are completely missing and others have been weakened, such as the volumetric lights. Also the resolution dynamic ranges between real 540p and 600p in docked mode, 360p and 400p in portable mode.

Side frame rate, an unlocked approach was chosen which however shows the side to a general inconsistency: in the quietest moments it also reaches 60 fps, while in the excited phases the game drops up to 10 fps. In general Mortal Shell moves on Nintendo Switch at 15-40 frames per second.

However, there is also some good news, as mentioned at the beginning: some textures and details are identical to the PS4 version, as well as the physics of some objects and screen space reflection, while there are no problems related to graphics pop-up nor to tearing.