One of those independent games that has managed to cause a sensation among users who have dared to play it, is Mortal Shell. And although it is a game linked to id @ Xbox, it does not seem to have any complex to offer an improved version to the new Xbox hardware. In fact, information has been given in this regard when a trailer was published in which Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition confirms its release on Xbox Series X / S.
At id @ Xbox official YouTube channel, we find that this version improved Mortal Shell will offer rResolutions up to 4K on Xbox Series X, with an improved frame rate to 60fps and renewed textures. Apart from this, it is added in the description of the video that Xbox Series S will be able to be played at 4K and 30fps.
Mortal Shell is a ruthless action RPG that will test your sanity and stamina in a ravaged world. Your rivals have no mercy: to survive, you will need to sharpen your senses to the maximum. Own lost warriors, search for hidden sanctuaries and face formidable enemies.
And with all this Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Confirmed for Xbox Series X / S Release setting it up for next March 4, so there isn’t much time to relax. This action RPG in the pure style of FROM Software games got a great acceptance in the public and now confirms an improved version that will reach both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as Playstation 5.
Now, in the information that has been offered through this trailer, that launch plan has not been specified very well. It is known that the improved version will offer higher quality and better features, but it has not been clarified if it will include some of the content that came later. What is confirmed is that those users who own the original Xbox One game will be able to receive the improvements with a free update for the new hardware.
So if you already have the game, don’t worry, because the update will be offered on March 4 to be able to move on to a new generation of improvements. If you don’t have it, it may be a game that, with this new graphic section, is more attractive than it already was. If you have any doubts about what Mortal Shell is capable of offering, you can take a look at our analysis.
