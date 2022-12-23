For a few days Mortal Shell is available on Nintendo Switch digitally via eShop, but apparently one will also arrive in the coming months physical version. Mortal Shell: Complete Edition has in fact appeared in the price lists of Amazon and other retailers.

As we can see in the image below, we can exclude this from an error since there is a description and box art on the Amazon page. This physical version is priced at 34.99 eurosor 10 euros more than Mortal Shell: Complete Edition on the Nintendo eShop.

Mortal Shell Complete Edition Amazon page in retail version for Switch

Like the digital counterpart, the retail one also includes theVirtuous Cycle expansion, an all-new roguelike mode that introduces random and repeatable savagery to Fallgrim, radically changing the rules of the game. In addition Harden is available as a playable character and the Rotten Autumn update is included, introducing new shades for wraps, a new mini-quest, an elaborate photo mode and an alternative soundtrack for boss fights composed by the black band metal Rotting Christ.

According to information reported on other shopping sites, the retail version of Mortal Shell: Complete Edition will be available from February 24, 2023but we are awaiting official confirmation.

Staying at Nintendo, the fifth and final episode of Inside the House of Indies aired today, with new announcements for Switch.