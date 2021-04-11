Among the updates you have had, now Mortal Shell adds 60 FPS option on Xbox Series S. And it turns out that although Old Symmetry released the improved version of Mortal Shell for PS5 and Xbox Series X a couple of months ago, allowing players to experience the game with visual and performance improvements, among other updates and improvements. But the update for Xbox Series S, did not offer some crucial options, with a 60 FPS mode in particular being a notable omission. Players can rest assured, as Mortal Shell has already been officially confirmed to add the 60 FPS option on Xbox Series S. If you want to know how Mortal Shell works after its next-gen patch, Digital Foundry examined the technical results of this release in detail. WWE 2K22 reveals its first trailer Mortal Shell adds 60 FPS option on Xbox Series S Cold Symmetry recently confirmed via the official account Twitter of the game that with the latest update Mortal Shell adds the option of 60 FPS on Xbox Series S. The other mode is of course the one with which the game was launched, which runs in 4K and 30 frames per second. It was recently revealed that the game enjoys noticeably better frame rates on Xbox Series X compared to its PS5 version. Phil Spencer announces surprises for Xbox presentation at E3 2021 Now that Mortal Shell has been confirmed to add the 60 FPS option on Xbox Series S, it’s a new opportunity for owners of this console to return to the game or purchase it. The game will run at 60 FPS with a resolution of 1080p. Mortal Shell is available on previous and new generation consoles, as well as PC. Xbox Series S players, we hear you: enjoy Mortal Shell at a fluid 60fps with the new 1080p setting introduced in the latest update ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/GxCndHPfGV – Mortal Shell (@MortalShellGame) April 8, 2021

