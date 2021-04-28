Mortal Kombat, the new adaptation of the violent video game, premiered on April 23 in HBO Max and select cinemas. The expectations were high and, to the delight of the fans, the result did not disappoint those who asked for fidelity to the essence of the original material.

The fatalities, brutalities and classic moves of all the characters were present, backed by a laudable characterization and R rating. Days after its release, fans are waiting for Warner to confirm the continuation that the film’s ending promises.

As you remember, Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) spoke with Variety about the possibility of sequels, following the request of several fans asking to take advantage of this franchise of violent hand-to-hand fights.

The artist revealed that he had signed on for four more long-term films, but it would only take place depending on how successful the film’s release is. “We don’t know if we are going to have a sequel. Fingers crossed that we do have. (…) If this is successful, maybe we will do more, “he said.

To the delight of fans, the premiere of Mortal Kombat has been quite a feat. Screenrant reported that 3.8 million households agreed to watch the film on HBO Max on its opening weekend. In addition, only 1.7 million users saw the tape on the last Friday, April 23.

With these numbers, the film managed to surpass other blockbusters such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong. Now Warner is expected to announce future installments of the promising franchise.

Mortal Kombat. Photo: Composition / Warner

What is Mortal Kombat about?

A resigned MMA fighter, Cole Young, is unaware why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his warrior Sub-Zero to pursue him. Then he receives the support of Commander Jax and finds shelter in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and protector of Earthrealm.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano to face the enemies of Outworld alongside Earth’s greatest champions in a high-stakes battle for the universe.