













Mortal Kombat would be about to announce its reboot

What this video clearly dedicated to Mortal Kombat the thing is “Tomorrow a new dawn comes”. It is worth it that we have already had several announcements and “leaks” where they tell us that a new game is coming, the problem is that there is not something clear about what it could be.

Now, why do we say that what is coming is a reboot of Mortal Kombat? The first clue comes from the same video where after 11, instead of going to 12, it immediately jumps to number 1. Maybe NetherRealm is telling us that this series will get a reboot.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Likewise, specialists in leaks of these announcements also find evidence in which a change in the game is really coming, at least in the form of a possible restart. On the other hand, the game would no longer be for PS4 and Xbox One, it would be for Xbox Series X | S, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Four years have passed since the launch of MK11 and we just have to wait for them to tell us something very specific about the next installment of the video game.

We also recommend: One of the creators of Mortal Kombat shares news about his next game

Will it be Mortal Kombat 12 or MK1?

We are left with the question of what will really happen with this game published by Warner Bros. Games, especially since the logical thing is to have a sequel, however, the reboot is a possibility.

If it turns out that we will have Mortal Kombat 12, then the story would continue, a detail that sounds totally logical and predictable. A reboot also works because it could shake up the franchise and help bring in new players.

What would you prefer? A reboot or continuation? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.