Mortal Kombat, the film directed by Simon McQuoid, will arrive on April 23 at HBO Max and fans of the violent franchise could not be more excited. The filmmaker not only announced that it will have an R rating, but that it will also be faithful to the essence of the famous video games that inspired the film.

In conversation with Hobby Consoles, the protagonist Lewis Tan (Cole Young in the fiction) spoke about a crucial aspect that fans hope to find in the adaptation: the hand-to-hand fights. “We wanted to make sure we gave those more representative and nostalgic movements. Sub-Zero’s movements have been taken directly from the game, ”he assured.

Cole is the name of the new fighter who joins the story of the feature film. Photo: HBO

“Nowadays, we seem to be saturated with CGI, quick cuts of shots and very close shots to disguise that there are no real fights. However, for me martial arts tell a story, it is a performance based on movement ”, explained the actor before delving into his role as a martial artist.

As he announced, he has been training since he was 10 years old and has a national champion father who develops fight choreographies. “When I was a kid, I grew up in a house used to martial arts. It was almost mandatory to try Mortal Kombat (…) Therefore, no other person can do it in my place, ”he stressed.

Mortal Kombat – official synopsis

A resigned MMA fighter, Cole Young, is unaware why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his warrior Sub-Zero to pursue him. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole is supported by Jax, a special forces commander, and finds shelter in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and protector of Earthrealm.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano to face the enemies of Outworld alongside Earth’s greatest champions in a high-stakes battle for the universe.