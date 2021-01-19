2021 will be a special year for video game lovers and, especially, for fans of the franchise of Mortal KombatWell, finally a new film will be released that aims to reconcile these fighting games with the film industry.

After the first images of the film directed by Simon McQuoid, Warner Bros. Pictures now he showed a small first preview of what we will see in this new feature film, which will be released in April of this year.

The clip with the scenes from Mortal Kombat It is part of a compilation video with the different films that Warner Bros. plans to launch in 2021, both on the big screen and in the HBO Max.

The sequence doesn’t last long, but at least we can see in action Sub-Zero, creating his ice sword to fight against Scorpion.

Warner Bros. prepares a large catalog of films

The reboot of Mortal Kombat will focus on Cole Young, an original character for the film world, who is a mixed martial arts fighter and will join the heroes of Earth to fight against the emperor Shang tsung.

In addition to the tape Mortal Kombat, which we hope does not disappoint, Warner Bros. Pictures has prepared a large catalog of films for 2021.

The video that Warner Bros. shared through his official channel Youtube, let us also appreciate some images of the expected Godzilla vs Kong, in which the fearsome King of the Monsters will finally face the protector of Skull Island.

This year we can also see the sequel to Suicide Squad, Tom & Jerry The Movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Dune, Space Jam: A New Legacy and the expected return of Matrix, among many more.



