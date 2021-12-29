Eyeballistic Games has a dream: the remake of Mortal Kombat Trilogy and the project received the blessing of the Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon in 2016.

Unfortunately, according to the developer, the owner of the IP Warner Bros. he does not believe the game would sell more than 100,000 units worldwide, thus not making it a worthwhile financial investment. However, over the next five years, Eyeballistic has established itself better and is poised to prove it could drive sales. In fact, Eyeballistic now wants to recreate Mortal Kombat Trilogy with Unreal Engine 5, created concepts and started a petition to explain to Warner Bros. the request for such a project. The petition has already exceeded 15,000 signatures.

Eyeballistic has become extremely specific about his intentions in the petition: he wants to sell a remake of Mortal Kombat Trilogy UE5 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC for $ 39.99, with online matchmaking, global leaderboards, online play, 4K resolution and 60 FPS where applicable. The goal is to approach Warner Bros. with the petition once 100,000 signatures are collected and then potentially use crowdfunding to further prove demand for the game.

You can sign the petition if you want to see a remake of Mortal Kombat Trilogy in UE5 on modern platforms. The game was originally launched in 1996 on the PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64.

Source: Nintendoenthusiast.