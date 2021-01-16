With the next premiere of the new movie of Mortal Kombat, We are facing the cinematic reboot of one of the franchises most loved by fans of video games, especially those of fights.

However, the followers of the saga created by Ed boon and John Tobias they stay out of what they could receive this time, since the previous tapes of Mortal Kombat they left no good memories.

Even so, it seems that the work of Warner Bros. Pictures is taking a direction more attached to fighting games, or at least that is what the first images that were revealed from the film show us.

An original character will be in the new Mortal Kombat movie

Magazine Entertainment Weekly exclusively showed the first images of the film of Mortal Kombat, in which we can appreciate several iconic characters from the saga, such as Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax Brigs, Kano, among others.

The screenshots also let us see that this time there will be an original character for the film. So, we will see Cole Young, interpreted by Lewis tan, enter the world of Mortal Kombat like a mixed martial arts fighter going through a bad time in his life.

‘I have played Mortal Kombat since I am a child. I don’t want to screw it up because it’s so iconic. I want to bring something new that people have never seen before, but at the same time, paying tribute to the legendary worlds that have already been created, ‘said the actor in an interview.

From the hand of the director Simon McQuoid and under the production of James wan, Mortal Kombat It will be released in April this year in some cinemas and through the service HBO Max, so you can see it without leaving home.

Kano and Sonya will live their eternal rivalry.

Warner Bros. Pictures tries to stay attached to the video game narrative, so we will see Raiden join forces with the heroes of earth to survive in the tournament of Mortal Kombat. We hope you don’t disappoint us.

Liu Kang and Kung Lao will team up in the film.

Sub-Zero and Scorpion will face each other to the death.

Sub-Zero will show his ice power.



