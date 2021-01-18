Mortal kombat will feature a new movie that will be a faithful adaptation to video games. The film is one of the most anticipated by the public, since the director promised that it will feature the well-known fatalities, which will show gore scenes.

After the photographs of some of the wrestlers that will be part of the film were published, now the portal Bloody disgusting published an official synopsis of this new installment based on the fighting video game.

The story will feature classic characters from the franchise such as Liu Kang, Scorpion and Sub Zero, but it will also feature Cole, an exclusive fighter for the film.

Cole Young will be an exclusive character in the film. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Mortal kombat, the movie – official synopsis

In Mortal kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young he’s used to getting beaten up for money, unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld’s emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly cryomancer, to haunt him.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against Outworld’s enemies in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?