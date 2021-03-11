Mortal Kombat is a few weeks away from being released. The renowned franchise will feature a new feature film that promises to faithfully adapt to video games. The film is one of the most anticipated by fans of gore, since the trailer showed this element in several sequences.

The film will be released on April 16, 2021, both in theaters and on HBO Max and so that the wait is not long, the film’s Twitter account showed a poster that shows Kabal’s mask in detail.

Kabal can be seen in more detail in the new MK poster. Photo: Twitter @MKMovie

The character, who appeared for the first time in Mortal Kombat 3, appears a few seconds in the trailer and now you can see the great resemblance he has with his simile from the video game.

What will the Mortal kombat movie be about?

The feature film will tell of the danger that the Earth runs due to the influence of the Outside World. Raiden and a large number of fighters on the planet must participate in the Mortal kombat tournament and defeat Shang Tsung.

Mortal kombat – cast

The film is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo. The cast is made up of Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano) , Sisi Stringer (Mileena), Chin Han (Shang Tsung) and Elissa Cadwell (Nitara).

Fatalities will have high gore quotas

In an interview with Comicbook, Lewis Tan, who plays Cole Young in the film, revealed that it did not feel good to see the fatalities that will appear in the film: “Some days I got to feel really bad on the set.” These statements are promising for fans of the story, after the failure of the two adaptations released in the 1990s.