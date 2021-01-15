Mortal kombat is ready for its premiere. The franchise will feature a new movie that promises to be a faithful adaptation to video games. The feature film is one of the most anticipated by gore lovers, as the director promised that the film will feature the famous fatalities.

The film will be released in theaters in April, including a parallel launch on HBO Max, and to keep the wait short, Entertainment Weekly magazine showed the first photos of the film, showing Sub Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax, Scorpion and to Kano.

Cole Young will be an exclusive character in the film. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Sonya Blade. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Liu Kang and Kung Lao. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Jax Briggs. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Sub Zero. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Sub Zero and Scorpion in his human form. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Ludi Lin and Max Huang are Liu Kang and Kung Lao. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Fatalities will have high gore quotas

In an interview with Comicbook, Lewis tan, who has not yet revealed his role in the film, said that he did not feel well seeing the fatalities that will appear in the film : “Some days I got to feel really bad on the set.”

These statements are promising for fans of the story, after the failure of the two adaptations released in the 1990s.

What will the Mortal kombat movie be about?

As seen in video games, the feature film will tell about the danger that the Earth runs due to the influence of the Outside World. Thus, Raiden and a large number of fighters on the planet must participate in the Mortal kombat tournament and defeat Shang tsung.

The tape is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg russo. The cast is made up of Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano) , Sisi Stringer (Mileena), Chin Han (Shang Tsung) and Elissa Cadwell (Nitara).