Mortal Kombat will feature a new movie that promises to be a faithful adaptation of what is seen in video games. The feature film is one of the most anticipated by gore lovers, as the director of the film promised that the film will feature the famous fatalities.

The film will open in theaters in April, including a parallel release on HBO Max. So that the wait does not become long, Entertainment Weekly magazine was responsible for showing the first photographs of the film, which shows Sub Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax, Scorpion and to Kano.

To the joy of fans, more images of Sub Zero have been released in a new preview of the streaming platform. In these, the warrior is appreciated while using his ability to control ice in the film that will be category R.

Photo: HBO Max

The tape is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg russo. The cast is made up of Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano) , Sisi Stringer (Mileena), Chin Han (Shang Tsung) and Elissa Cadwell (Nitara).

Mortal kombat, the movie – official synopsis

In Mortal kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young he’s used to getting beat up for money. He is unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to hunt him down.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano to take on Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?