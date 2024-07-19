According to some direct testimonies, NetherRealm Studios has Mortal Kombat Mobile Game Developers Firedannouncing the closure of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught approximately a year after its launch.
“We regret to inform you that Mortal Kombat: Onslaught to Close in October“, reads the post published on the game’s Twitter profile. “It has been an honor to be able to create this game for our Kommunity and we appreciate the enthusiasm shown by the fans. We will provide details on the timing of the closure in the coming weeks.”
At the moment it is not known what the fate of Mortal Kombat Mobile and Injustice 2 Mobile: Both titles were developed and supported by the same people that NetherRealm Studios just fired.
The dramatic trend of layoffs continues
The news of the NetherRealm Studios Mobile Team Decommissioned It comes just hours after Takeda Takahashi was revealed as an additional fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, and producer Ed Boon has yet to address the issue on social media.
We imagine that there are economic reasons behind these layoffs, specifically the impossibility of further supporting the team’s mobile projects, which evidently they are not producing the expected revenueor at least no more than in the first few months.
The certain thing is that we have been reporting news of layoffs for many months now in the context of what is probably the one of the most difficult periods ever for the video game industry.
