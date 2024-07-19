According to some direct testimonies, NetherRealm Studios has Mortal Kombat Mobile Game Developers Firedannouncing the closure of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught approximately a year after its launch.

“We regret to inform you that Mortal Kombat: Onslaught to Close in October“, reads the post published on the game’s Twitter profile. “It has been an honor to be able to create this game for our Kommunity and we appreciate the enthusiasm shown by the fans. We will provide details on the timing of the closure in the coming weeks.”

At the moment it is not known what the fate of Mortal Kombat Mobile and Injustice 2 Mobile: Both titles were developed and supported by the same people that NetherRealm Studios just fired.