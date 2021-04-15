See Mortal Kombat 2021 ONLINE | Mortal Kombat is a few days away from being released. The renowned franchise will feature a new feature film that promises to be a faithful adaptation of video games. The film is one of the most anticipated by fans of gore, since the trailer showed this element in several scenes.
Mortal Kombat – release date
The film will be released in the United States on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, as it had already announced in its trailer for 2021 releases. Next, the release date in Latin American countries.
- Argentina – Thursday April 15, 2021
- Mexico – Thursday, April 15, 2021
- Colombia – Thursday April 22, 2021
- Ecuador – Thursday April 29, 2021
- Paraguay – Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Mortal Kombat – trailer
Mortal Kombat – synopsis
In Mortal Kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young he’s used to getting beaten up for money, unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld’s emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly cryomancer, to haunt him.
Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.
Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against Outworld’s enemies in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?
Mortal Kombat – characters
The cast of the new version of Mortal Kombat is made up of the following actors and actresses:
- Lewis Tan as Cole Young
- Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade
- Josh Lawson as Kano
- adanobu Asano as Raiden
- Mehcad Brooks as Jackson ‘Jax’ Bridges
- Ludi Lin as Liu Kang
- Chin Han as Shang Tsung
- Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion
- Max Huang as Kung Lao
- Sisi Stringer as Mileena
- Matilda Kimber as Emily Young
- Laura Brent as Allison Young.
Mortal Kombat – Trailer 2
