See Mortal Kombat 2021 ONLINE | Mortal Kombat is a few days away from being released. The renowned franchise will feature a new feature film that promises to be a faithful adaptation of video games. The film is one of the most anticipated by fans of gore, since the trailer showed this element in several scenes.

Mortal Kombat – release date

The film will be released in the United States on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, as it had already announced in its trailer for 2021 releases. Next, the release date in Latin American countries.

Argentina – Thursday April 15, 2021

Mexico – Thursday, April 15, 2021

Colombia – Thursday April 22, 2021

Ecuador – Thursday April 29, 2021

Paraguay – Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Mortal Kombat – trailer

Mortal Kombat – synopsis

In Mortal Kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young he’s used to getting beaten up for money, unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld’s emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly cryomancer, to haunt him.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against Outworld’s enemies in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Cole Young, will be an exclusive character in the film. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Mortal Kombat – characters

The cast of the new version of Mortal Kombat is made up of the following actors and actresses:

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson as Kano

adanobu Asano as Raiden

Mehcad Brooks as Jackson ‘Jax’ Bridges

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion

Max Huang as Kung Lao

Sisi Stringer as Mileena

Matilda Kimber as Emily Young

Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Kabal can be seen in more detail in the new MK poster. Photo: Twitter @MKMovie

Mortal Kombat – Trailer 2