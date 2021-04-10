Warner Bros has shared the soundtrack of the new Mortal kombat movie. The theme leads fans to remember Techno Syndrome, which is part of the classic video game that inspired the film.

Composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, who previously worked on It, Shazam and Blade Runner 2049, the song is a reinvention of the melody heard in the 1992 game. To the liking of fans, it still has the famous scream “Mortal Kombat!”, which is very popular with fans of the franchise.

What characters will we see in Mortal kombat 2021?

The story will feature classic characters from the franchise such as Liu Kang, Scorpion Y Sub Zero, but it will also feature Cole, an exclusive fighter for the film.

What will happen in Mortal kombat, the movie?

In Mortal kombat, we will meet the MMA fighter Cole Young, who is unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to hunt him down.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Young goes in search of Sonya Blade On the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who wears the same strange brand of dragon that he was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole will train with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face the greatest champions on Earth in the so-called Mortal Kombat.

Mortal kombat 2021 will hit theaters on April 23. Its premiere is also scheduled for HBO Max.