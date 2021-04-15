Comes back ‘Mortal Kombat’, and he does so by putting all the meat on the grill, without cutting himself when choreographing the violence, including heavy splashes of hemoglobin and mutilations. Swords, punches, martial arts blows and lethal rays at the service of the show. In fact, this live-action adaptation of the fighting video game franchise created by Midway Games, which already suffered a couple of grotesque flesh-and-blood versions to the rhythm of techno in the mid-90s – is saved with a note ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge ‘, animated film released in 2020-, is getting good reviews in its special passes for ‘gamers’ and specialized press, before its launch in the circuit of exhibition in theaters. One of the reasons, apart from the striking brutality of some of its sequences, full of visual effects, unrestricted action cinema, is his delivery to the starting material, capturing his spirit with details such as the applauded ‘fatalities’, scenes in which the opponent’s defeat consists of an extremely explicit death, as cruel as possible, with unimaginable lurid details and a good dose of hemoglobin and dismemberment. Simon McQuoid, seasoned in the field of advertising, makes his debut as a feature film director at this smack festival produced by James wan, mind behind the ‘Saw’ or ‘Insidious’ saga and blockbuster movies like ‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’ and the hilarious ‘Aquaman’. The main cast features Lewis tan (‘Deadpool 2’) as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee (‘Megalodon’) as Sonya Blade; Josh lawson (‘Bombshell’) as Kano; Tadanobu Asano (‘Midway’) as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks (‘Supergirl’) as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Ludi lin (‘Aquaman’) as Liu Kang; with Chin han (‘The Skyscraper’) as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim (‘Star Trek: Beyond’) as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero; and Hiroyuki Sanada (‘The Skyscraper’) as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

The box office success of ‘Sonic’, the movie, and ‘Detective Pikachu’ has revived video game adaptations to the big screen. Gone are the versions of ‘Super Mario Bros’, ‘Street Fighter’ or ‘Double Dragon’, titles that, over time, have become cult delusions of series B. Films that are endearing for generational reasons, according to to the current exploitation of the culture of nostalgia. The first ‘Tomb Raider’ contributed little in its day to the audiovisual scene, not to mention the infumable ‘House of the Dead’ and ‘Alone in the Dark’, perpetrated by the unpredictable Uwe Boll, specialized in adapting piecemeal, without rhyme nor are they, with their peculiar hasty style. The adaptation of ‘Resident Evil’, turned into a franchise, is the little that is saved from the burning of those days, thanks to the charisma of Milla Jovovich, although the series of films have little to do with the multi-sale game from the beginning. McQuoid directs the new ‘Mortal Kombat’ from a script signed by Greg russo Y Dave callaham, responsible for the libretto of the uneven ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias awakens affiliations among users thanks to essential details of their identity, such as the so-called ‘fatalities’, special fighting movements that the player can execute at the end of each fight, when the message ‘Finish’ appears. Him / Her ‘. From fierce fighting games, the one in question has always offered more guts and blood, earning the complicity of his followers with a lot of black humor. The film maintains this fundamental characteristic.

A still from ‘Mortal Kombat’.

It is clear that film and video games go hand in hand, a well-matched marriage that perhaps, in the future, could banish the superhero comic from the fashion of audiovisual adaptations. They come together in a symbiotic relationship that reminds us that a film is not limited to frames, if not frames, there are also games, merchandising, comics, etc. Everything generates huge profits for the multinationals that monopolize the market. The transmedia narrative is yet to be explored, it can bear great fruit, while consoles sweep the young … and not so young. The data is on the table. According to Douglas Lowenstein, president of the Interactive Digital Software Association, the digital entertainment industry has made tens of trillions of dollars annually in just over thirty years of existence, without taking into account the earnings from direct sales of gaming platforms. However, the business has its fissures: its potential audience is teenagers, especially men, although this situation is slowly changing. Also, only one in five pitches is really profitable and four out of five players leave the game without finishing it. Piracy is also taking a toll on the income of this entertainment industry, so it must continually seek out new audiences as well.