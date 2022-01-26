New Line has decided to give a following to Mortal Kombat, the recent film based on the hugely popular fighting game series. To the screenplay by Mortal Kombat 2 was put Jeremy Slater, known for Disney + ‘s Moon Kinght series, starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and the recently deceased Gaspard Ulliel. Slater’s latest works include the film Uprising for Netflix / 21 Laps, and the adaptation of Stephen King’s book “The Tommyknockers” for Universal.

The details on Mortal Kombat 2 are obviously very scarce, as it is still being written. The first film was released in April 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, achieving great success globally.

Probably part of the cast will be confirmed for the sequel, even if it is not obvious. However, actors such as Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin and Tadanobu Asano could return to play their roles.

Mortal Kombat is currently available for purchase in physical format (blu-ray or DVD) or in digital format in stores such as Google Play and similar.