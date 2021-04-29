Mortal Kombat released a new movie, which is a hit with video game fans and the general public. Even though the original game It had seven characters, only six appear in the feature film.

The seventh, Johnny cage, is the one who does not appear in the new film version, which angered some followers of the story who want to know the reason for such absence. Screenwriter Greg Russo answered the question in an interview conducted by the Inverse portal.

Russo admitted that Cage was left out of the story because he didn’t want too many protagonists to take on Kano.

“It has to do with Kano. When I was designing the story, I didn’t want the traditional ‘three heroes save the day’, because you would have three people with the same perspective. I love conflict. I love Kano because he is a bastard and a selfish man. That creates conflict, “he said.

“Once I knew that Kano it would be part of the story, his personality got really big. Really selfish. That’s also Johnny Cage. I tried Johnny and Kano together on stage and it was too much. They were two identical personalities ”, explained the creative.

However, the end of the feature film shows a clear reference to Johnny Cage, who would appear in the second part of the saga .

“Although everyone loves Johnny Cage, it didn’t make sense for the movie. So we made sure to score with the fans at the end. If we make more movies, we leave out some big characters. My favorite character, Kitana, is not in the movie because she did not fit the story. That shows you how difficult it is to make these decisions, ”commented Russo.