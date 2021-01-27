Mortal Kombat will return with a new film in 2021, almost 26 years after the first film was released live action which became a cult work.

They recently revealed some photos with which we could get an idea of ​​what the protagonists look like, but if you were wanting more, you will be happy to know that there is already a new preview.

This was revealed thanks to HBO Max, who boasted small snippets of the upcoming releases of Warner.

The new movie of Mortal Kombat is generating a lot of expectation among fans of the franchise in the video game, since since 1995 we did not see an adaptation for the big screen.

We’ve been waiting months for the first trailer, which should arrive during the month of February, but if you’re already dying to get a sneak peek, you’ll be glad to hear that HBO Max He posted it in a recent video.

As Warner will launch its new films simultaneously in the cinema and this service of streaming, they decided to show a trailer with snippets of each, including a brief look at Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad And till Space jam.

Although it lasts only a few seconds, the material dedicated to the live action of Mortal Kombat shows us for the first time Scorpion, Sub-Zero and even to Sonya blade, who will have the main roles.

What is the Mortal Kombat movie about?

According to the official synopsis, the film will focus on Cole Young, a mixed martial arts fighter who, due to his lineage, is stalked by Sub-Zero, the best warrior of the emperor Shang tsung.

Look imposing.

In his search for answers he turns to Sonya Blade and Jax, with whom he undertakes an adventure that will lead him to meet Lord raiden already be trained by Liu Kang, Kung Lao and Kano, with the sole purpose of protecting the universe. ‘

Mortal Kombat will arrive next April 16 at HBO Max and cinemas.

We recommend you:

Source.



