













Mortal Kombat reveals the first Omni-Man gameplay and it is as brutal as we think | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









A few months ago we had a look at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 during New York Comic Con. But this time we get to see more of his full set of skills. The brutality he showed in Invincible is a perfect fit for this fighting saga.

Omni-Man fights a bit like Superman in Injustice. Only here you can see that this hero is much more brutal. His attacks make use of his super strength and ability to fly. It also seems like he has a special move that will let him dodge hits at the right time.

We recommend you: Mortal Kombat 1 could add Ghostface and Jigsaw as playable characters

The last surprise that this trailer gave us is the date of Omni-Man’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 1. It will be from November 9th when we can buy it and play with it. There’s very little left and I’m sure many will want to use it as soon as they can.

How can you play as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1?

Omni-Man is one of the characters included in the Kombat Pack. Mortal Kombat 1. Those who bought the premium edition no longer have to make another purchase. Those who purchased the normal one have to buy the Kombat Pack separately. It may be worth it though.

Source: WB Games.

The Kombatt Pack includes six new fighters that will be released over time. The first will be Omni-Man, but Quan Chi, Takeda, Ermac, Homelander and Peacemaker are also included. Will they compare it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 38 times, 38 visits today)