For some years there have been rumors that NetherRealm Studios could develop or supervise the creation of a remake or reissue of the first three games of Mortal Kombat. However, this has not come true.

While that is happening now a study is emerging that wants to participate in its development and is Eyeballistic. You want me to be part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the saga, which will be celebrated on October 8, 2022.

Mortal Kombat Trilogy HD would gather content from four games

This is why you created an online petition at Change.org call Mortal Kombat Trilogy Remake Petition. This is how he applies to work on one of the classic games of the franchise for PC and consoles of the current generation.

Specifically, in Mortal Kombat Trilogy, which brings together fighters from the first three titles plus those from Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. It would also bring all the scenarios included. That would be before the series made the jump to the third dimension.

Can you trust Eyeballistic? The study affirms that in 2016 it received the support of its own Ed boon, co-creator of the saga. But Warner Bros., which owns the franchise, did not accept the project.

The reason was that he was not convinced that the game would sell more than 100,000 units worldwide. Likewise, the company thought it was not worth the cost of marketing it. So the project ended up stalling.

Eyeballistic says they can take care of this project

Eyeballistic affirms that since 2106 it has grown a lot. Has signed contracts to produce games for PS5, Xbox Series X | S Y Nintendo switch. You can also implement the technology of rollback to play online and which is ideal for fighting games.

For cross-play or cross game would use Epic Online Services and think that this remake would be welcomed by the fighting title community, as well as tournaments like ComboBreaker Y EVO.

This reissue of Mortal Kombat Trilogy would be done in 3D, keeping each Fatality, Brutality, Friendship Y Animality from the original games.

Everything will be displayed at 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5. It would even have music enhanced with modern cinematic sound and real instruments would be used. The idea is that it comes out on all consoles for a price of $ 39.99.

The petition currently has more than 20 thousand signatures and requires a minimum of 25 thousand, but Eyeballistic wants to reach 100,000 before raising the project again to Warner Bros.

