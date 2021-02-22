Mortal Kombat he finally released the first trailer for his film a few days ago, and so far he seems to have everything to succeed, although it is too early to say.

The first scenes showed that the confrontations will have great similarity with those of the videogame, so the fans were very excited.

It didn’t take long for the reactions to reach the members of the staff from the movie Mortal Kombat, and one of the producers declared that he cried when he saw so much support from the community.

The first trailer for the film adaptation of this fighting game left the fans quite satisfied, who even praised the way they adapted the interaction of the characters.

Most of the comments were extremely positive, even when the occasional clueless complained that he did not see Street Fighter characters with those of Mortal Kombat.

Todd garner, producer of the film, took advantage of the boom of reactions to share a very intimate moment with the fans, as he assured that he cried when he saw how well received the clip of the tape was.

Mortal Kombat fans. I’m watching their reactions to the trailer and I’m crying. Sometimes fans forget that there are humans behind these movies and personally I had to be away from my family for almost five months to work on this. Their smiles and wishes were worth all the work until today Thank you! ‘

We know that fans of anime and video games They tend to be very demanding with adaptations, and it is no wonder, since many products inspired by these forms of entertainment end up failing.

The movie of Mortal Kombat will hit theaters now HBO Max the April 16, 2021, and from what we see, it looks like it will be great.

We recommend you:

Source.



