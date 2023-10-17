Mortal Kombat: Onslaught And available starting today on iOS and Androidin the traditional free-to-play format, downloadable for free: Warner Bros. announced this by publishing the launch trailer of the game.

Announced exactly one year ago, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught brings to mobile devices an RPG experience developed by NetherRealm Studios and characterized by a original storyin which Raiden and a handful of Kombattenti try to oppose the return of the elder god Shinnok.

“In Mortal Kombat: Onslaught players will be able to unleash total chaos in rapid strategic battles with up to ten characters at the same time,” said Ed Boon, chief creative officer of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat.

“Mortal Kombat: Onslaught introduces a new level of strategy to the game, we can’t wait to see how players they will build their teams to face different enemies and challenges.”