Warner Bros. Games has announced the launch of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a new real-time role-playing game (RPG) featuring team-based combat set in the Mortal Kombat universe. Starting today, players around the world will be able to download the game for free from the App Store for iOS and from Google Play for Android. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught features an exclusive story for mobile devices focused on the attempted destruction of Shinnok: when the Elder God attempts to regain his power by collecting relics from each kingdom, players will have to go to Raiden’s rescue and Build a team of fighters to progress through massive real-time team battles.

“In Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, players will be able to wreak havoc in fast-paced, strategic battles with up to ten characters at once,” said Ed Boon, chief creative officer of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat. “Mortal Kombat: Onslaught introduces a new level of strategy to the game, we can’t wait to see how players will build their teams to face different enemies and challenges.” Mortal Kombat: Onslaught features numerous fighters such as Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Kitana, and even rare, fan-favorite variations of classic fighters such as Cyrax and Smoke. Players will collect and choose from a massive catalog of assassins, warriors, snipers and defenders, each with their own unique special moves, affinities and passive abilities, to assemble a powerful team of four champions.

As players encounter progressively more difficult battles, they will need to upgrade their fighters by evolving combat skills, including combos and special abilities, leveling up gear, and equipping relics, powerful items from Mortal Kombat’s history that they provide bonuses to effects and also Fatalities. Fighters will also be able to upgrade their skills in the special “Boss Tower” and “Abyss” modes, or enter the Arena to challenge other players in the Earth Kingdom in real-time battles, earn rewards and climb the leaderboards in Player Seasons vs. Player (PvP).