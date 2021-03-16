Mortal Kombat will feature a new film that promises to faithfully adapt to the video game. The feature film is one of the most anticipated by fans of gore, as the first preview revealed this style in several scenes.

The film will make its debut on April 16, 2021, on HBO Max and in theaters. For this reason, a new poster was revealed that shows in detail the entire cast that will be part of the film.

The new poster shows the cast that will be part of Mortal Kombat. Photo: Warner Bros

Mortal kombat – cast and characters

The film is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo. The cast is made up of Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano) , Sisi Stringer (Mileena), Chin Han (Shang Tsung) and Elissa Cadwell (Nitara).

What will happen in the Mortal kombat movie?

The feature film will tell of the danger that the Earth runs due to the influence of the Outside World. Raiden and a large number of fighters on the planet must participate in the Mortal kombat tournament and defeat Shang Tsung.

Fatalities will have high gore quotas

In an interview with Comicbook, Lewis Tan, who plays Cole Young in the film, revealed that he did not feel good about seeing the fatalities that will appear in the film: “Some days I got to feel really bad on the set.” These statements are promising for fans of the story, after the failure of the two adaptations released in the 1990s.